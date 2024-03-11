Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASAN stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.