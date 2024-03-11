ASD Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0539274 USD and is down -9.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,480,906.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

