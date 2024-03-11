Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ashland alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Ashland Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASH opened at $95.51 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.