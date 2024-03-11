AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

