Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.