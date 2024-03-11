AutoCanada Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (TSE:ACQ)

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.10.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$513.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

