AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 58.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 999,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 212.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

AvidXchange Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 501,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,696,191 shares of company stock valued at $35,097,764. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

