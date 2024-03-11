Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

