Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 47.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $20,170,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOH opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

