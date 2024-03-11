Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Banpu Public Stock Performance

Shares of BNPJY stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. Banpu Public has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Banpu Public Company Profile

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

