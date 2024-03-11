Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Banpu Public Price Performance
Banpu Public stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Banpu Public has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61.
About Banpu Public
