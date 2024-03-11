Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

