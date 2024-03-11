Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.03. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

