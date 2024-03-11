Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIREF opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.65 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

