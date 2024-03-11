Bison Wealth LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $406.22 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

