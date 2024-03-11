BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment comprises about 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 177.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $271.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03.
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BKCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Investment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.