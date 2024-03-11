BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment comprises about 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 177.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $271.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

