BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $607.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 206.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,577,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

