Brian T. Finnegan Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.75 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

