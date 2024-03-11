Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%.
Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %
Enbridge stock opened at C$48.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.68. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The company has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
