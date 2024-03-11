Brokers Set Expectations for Carvana Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Carvana Stock Up 7.3 %

Carvana stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 157.97 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

