Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after buying an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

