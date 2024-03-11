California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

LANC stock opened at $205.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

