California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.51 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in California Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,713,000 after purchasing an additional 603,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

California Resources stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

