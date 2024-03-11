California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NewMarket by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU opened at $615.36 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $334.88 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $591.07 and its 200-day moving average is $525.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.45.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

