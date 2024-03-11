California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

