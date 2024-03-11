California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,541,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 762,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

SMPL stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.