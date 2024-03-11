California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.59 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $122.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.