California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after buying an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

