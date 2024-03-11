California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Macy's Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

