California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

NYSE SPB opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

