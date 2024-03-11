California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,218 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,300,372. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $61.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.