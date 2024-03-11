California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,489 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,320,928 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.93 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

