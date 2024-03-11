California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 63,908 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,908 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

