California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,415 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

