California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

