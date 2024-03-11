Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $17,062,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 393,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cannae by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 257,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $4,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

