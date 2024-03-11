CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 59.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.