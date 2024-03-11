CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KMX opened at $81.77 on Monday. CarMax has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.