CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $58,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

