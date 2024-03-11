CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 457,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 418,521 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CX stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

