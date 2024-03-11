Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $51,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after buying an additional 321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

