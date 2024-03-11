Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after buying an additional 1,430,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.00, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

