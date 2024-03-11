Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,597,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,049,000 after buying an additional 718,535 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $248.81 on Monday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $257.84. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

