Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $571.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $625.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

