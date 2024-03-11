Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COKE opened at $825.07 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $495.11 and a 52 week high of $961.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $868.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.