Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,011,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

