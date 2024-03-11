Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

CTBI opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,123 shares of company stock valued at $128,987. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,750,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.