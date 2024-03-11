Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 274.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

