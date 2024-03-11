Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 167,341 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,116,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CODI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $328,559.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

