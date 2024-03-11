Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

