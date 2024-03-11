Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.87.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
CAG opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
